MUNSTER — Three Region lawyers have been nominated to fill a judicial vacancy at the Lake County Superior Court, officials announced Monday.
The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission selected Munster-based Kristen D. Hill, Merrillville-based Adam Sedia and Hammond-based Kristina Kantar as finalists to fill the seat that opened after former Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider retired in February.
The nominations have been sent to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has 60 days to appoint one of them to the Superior Court.
Applications for the position were accepted from December through Jan. 7, according to the commission. Candidates were interviewed by the commission in a public session on March 11.
Kantar is currently the corporation counsel for the City of Hammond, where she oversees the city’s law department. Hill is a former Superior Court magistrate who has previously applied to fill a Super Court judgeship.
Sedia is an associate at Hoeppner Wagner & Evans, where he specializes in litigation at the appellate level, according to the firm’s website.