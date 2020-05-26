Three PNW students place well in competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Purdue University Northwest (PNW) students, who are majoring in marketing with minors in sales, placed within the top 1.5% of the Spring 2020 RNMKRS Virtual Sales Competition in April.

Approximately 1,400 college students from 49 schools participated in the competition.

Purdue Northwest students Luke Hackett of Munster placed 2nd, Katie Wiening of Hammond placed 6th, and Tyler Asche of St. John placed 17th with guidance from their coach, Associate Professor of Marketing Claudia Mich from PNW’s College of Business.

“This is our first time competing in the RNMKRS competition, which is itself only a year old,” Mich said. “I am very proud of our students and their hard work.”

RNMKRS was created in 2018 to leverage new, interactive artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create and run free, mobile, virtual competition events for student-selling audiences nationwide. Students were tasked to role-play and sell to a BOT (robot) client named Alex, who was designed to learn from interaction and respond accordingly in real-time.

"The only way to succeed was to really get to know the client and his/her needs,” Mich added. "Only then could students tailor the product presentation to the needs of the client.”