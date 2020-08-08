You are the owner of this article.
Three submit bids for new Crown Point skate park
Three submit bids for new Crown Point skate park

New Crown Point skate park

An aerial view of the new Crown Point skate park is shown. Construction is expected to start in 2020. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The city is one step closer to breaking ground on a new skate park near the Sparta Dome. 

During Wednesday's Board of Works meeting, Attorney David Nicholls opened three bids received for the project. 

Companies submitting bids for the project included Larson-Danielson Construction at $714,232; Gariup Construction at $743,500; and Hunger Skateparks at $437,500.

Hunger Skateparks also designed the new park. 

The board accepted the lowest bid, which was submitted by Hunger Skateparks, for the project subject to staff and legal review.

"They destroyed the other two bids by $300,000 almost," member Jim Crook said.

"Normally we would be concerned based on the difference in the pricing based on the other two (bids) being somewhat similar, but I just want to make sure the board is aware that when it comes to these skate parks, that Hunger Skateparks actually — that's what they do," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

"They got a strong recommendation from a lot of different communities throughout Indiana. No disrespect to the other two, but this is what they do."

Uran said money has been set aside for the project through the park impact fee, and the city has received a $100,000 grant from the Dean & Barbara White Family Foundation. 

The new skate park will be relocated from north of the Sparta Dome, to the south in a green space between the dome and the future site of the Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial. 

Uran added as long as everything is in line with the bid, money is in place to begin construction. 

Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski has said previously the city hopes to break ground on the project this year, with an opening date to be determined. 

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

