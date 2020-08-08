Three submit bids for new Crown Point skate park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The city is one step closer to breaking ground on a new skate park near the Sparta Dome.

During Wednesday's Board of Works meeting, Attorney David Nicholls opened three bids received for the project.

Companies submitting bids for the project included Larson-Danielson Construction at $714,232; Gariup Construction at $743,500; and Hunger Skateparks at $437,500.

Hunger Skateparks also designed the new park.

The board accepted the lowest bid, which was submitted by Hunger Skateparks, for the project subject to staff and legal review.

"They destroyed the other two bids by $300,000 almost," member Jim Crook said.

"Normally we would be concerned based on the difference in the pricing based on the other two (bids) being somewhat similar, but I just want to make sure the board is aware that when it comes to these skate parks, that Hunger Skateparks actually — that's what they do," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

"They got a strong recommendation from a lot of different communities throughout Indiana. No disrespect to the other two, but this is what they do."