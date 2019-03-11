MUNSTER — Three men have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Munster last week, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Yaromir Brantley, 20, Kamahrin Scott, 20, and Demarco Dillon, 17, were charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery and auto theft, for allegedly taking a woman’s Mazda 3 sedan at gunpoint on March 7.
Two of the suspects approached the victim in her driveway in the 8400 block of Beech Avenue at 2:20 p.m., according to police records. One of the men allegedly brandished a handgun and ordered her to hand over her keys.
Both suspects then got inside the car and backed it out of the driveway, the victim told police. As they pulled away, a blue sedan that was slowly driving by the house turned around and joined the Mazda as it sped away in the direction of Ridge Road, the victim said.
After the carjacking, the two cars drove to a nearby residential area, according to police records. Scott, who was driving the blue sedan, got out and joined Brantley and Dillon in the Mazda, police said.
Based on a description of the suspects and the stolen Mazda, police located the vehicle in the area of Calumet Ave. and 175th St. in Hammond. After a short chase, the Mazda crashed in the area of 173rd Street and Jefferson Avenue, where three people fled from the car.
Hammond Police arrested all three suspects after a foot chase. During the chase, Scott dropped a Kahr .40 caliber pistol with a live round in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine, according to police records.
The victim was later taken to the location where the suspects were being held by police. She identified Brantley as the man who pointed a gun at her and took her keys, according to police records.
All three suspects have been charged with two counts of auto theft, one count of armed robbery and one count of resisting law enforcement.