HOBART — Three candidates are vying for the District 1 Hobart City Council position held by Jerry Herzog.
Herzog, who has served as councilman in that district for nearly 12 years, is running against fellow Democrat Mayor Brian Snedecor.
No Republicans have filed in Hobart's primary race.
The three running for the District 1 council position are Michael "Mike" Adams, Michael J. Chhutani and Mark A. Kopil.
Adams, 69, served as the executive director of the Hobart Chamber of Commerce for 10 years and remains involved in the community.
When serving as executive director, Adams said he never had a chance to get involved in city affairs.
Now is that time, Adams said.
"When director of the chamber, part of my job was getting to know the city. I thought the next logical step would be to sit on the City Council," Adams said.
If elected, Adams said he'd like to head up a mentoring organization to include more women and minorities with leadership positions in local government.
"Hobart is growing, mostly people of color, including Hispanics and African-Americans, and the city should reflect the citizenship of Hobart."
Adams, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was made a commissioned officer, would also like to include more veterans in the city government as well as offer more services such as the $11 million apartment complex being built for low-income veterans on the southeast corner of the Silverstone area off Mississippi Street.
"I'd like to say all veterans are heroes," Adams said.
Adams said he'd also like to see the Hobart government administration shaken up a little by having department heads resign then reapply for their jobs.
"I'm just saying let's take a look at them," Adams said.
Chhutani, 43, took an early retirement last year as head of marketing at Dwyer Instruments in Michigan City.
"I took a year to be with my family then after the election I will be working as head of sales and business development for Siral," Chhutani said.
Chhutani grew up in Country Club Hills, Illinois, but has been living in Hobart for the last 12 years since it was a centralized position between his job and his Illinois extended family.
One of his top priorities is to attract more businesses to Hobart particularly the U.S. 30 corridor.
Chhutani is concerned that the retail corridor could begin looking like a formerly bustling business area in Matteson, Illinois.
"The (Hobart U.S. 30) area is seeing a time where businesses are closing and if we don't get on that early it could snowball," Chhutani said.
One of Chhutani's other concerns is the separation between the City Council and the Hobart schools possibly allowing those in the 1st District the ability to attend Hobart schools.
"Many in Hobart's 1st District would like to have access to the School City of Hobart," Chhutani said.
Right now 90 percent of the 1st District is located in Ross Township, so children attend Merrillville schools.
"If Hobart schools could be open to the Ross Township students, it would increase the home value in Hobart," Chhutani said.
His third issue is concerns about infrastructure.
"We have an aging infrastructure. Water mains, roads all need to be addressed," Chhutani said.
Kopil, 47, works for Ozinga as a ready mix truck driver.
He has many of the same issues as does Chhutani including concerns about the infrastructure and schools.
Kopil's infrastructure concerns include looking at bringing in sanitary sewers and city water to District 1.
"There's still a lot of residents on septics and water," Kopil said.
He agrees with Chhutani about the possibility of looking into children being able to be enrolled in Hobart schools.
"It does hurt us in the annexed area," Kopil said.
Kopil said he'd also like to see more development, both business and residential, on and around the U.S. 30 corridor.
One possibility, in the Silverstone area, would be the building of a convention center.
"There's the development of the Veterans Home in Silerstone, which is a good start, but I'd like to see further development including a convention center," Kopil said.
Kopil said he'd also like to see abandoned businesses purchased and up and running.
"If we could find businesses for existing structures that would be fantastic," Kopil said.
Additionally, Kopil would like to see the city make it safer for pedestrians, including the possibility of crosswalks.
"That's the key right there," Kopil said.