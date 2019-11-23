When doing your holiday shopping, you won't want to miss a website that offers a variety of sweet treats and ideas that are welcome gifts.
The Web site is oppent.org and offers items from fudge, popcorn, candies to hand-painted ceramics such as bowls, trays, coffee mugs and Christmas ornaments. As is the case with most online retailers, the items can be shipped anywhere in the country to make someone’s holiday special.
What is different about this retailer is that it is operated by the clients of Opportunity Enterprises, a nonprofit that serves those with disabilities. It’s been around since 1967 and annually serves more than 1,200 people in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties.
If you prefer shopping in-person, you can visit OE’s shop, the Simply Amazing Market, at 2801 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso, or at the new Meijer store in Porter’s Vale Shopping Center on U.S. Hwy. 30 and Ind. Hwy. 49, which opened in 2018.
“When you buy things at the Simply Amazing Market, you are helping people with disabilities to be employed,” Kacie Ensign, OE development director, said.
Apparently, Region residents have a real sweet tooth because the shop sold two tons of fudge last year, along with 4,500 gallons of popcorn. Another 2,800 people bought gifts sets, making it all, well, simply amazing.
The ceramic gifts benefit the clients as well because they make a commission for each of their items sold.
OE focuses on providing clients with skills that will allow them to live independently. Programs include:
Curriculum-based day programs. These offer education plans tailored to clients Monday through Friday. They give the clients a chance to socialize with their peers while they work toward greater self-sufficiency. They can also explore areas of interest, such as art, music, technology, exercise, history and cooking to enhance their day.
Residential programs. One helps the individual live in an apartment, with an OE staff member checking on and caring for them throughout the day. OE also has seven group homes in Porter County that accommodate about six individuals each and has a 24-hour staff presence. A third care option is the respite program in which the regular caregiver can drop off the client for anywhere from four hours to two weeks so the caregiver can take a vacation or a break. This is available at the Lake and Porter County locations.
Employment opportunities. This can range from working at OE to working with one of the agency’s community partners. At OE they do packaging and assembly services for area businesses, including assembling tracheotomy kits for Smith’s Medical and lawn care components for Permagreen. OE provides job coaches and teaches clients interview skills to help them get jobs with any of more than 120 area businesses.
OE has several services available to the general public and area businesses, each helping provide jobs for its clients. The services include a cleaning crew, offering year-round or seasonal and specialty work in a number of businesses.
Clients also help rid homes and businesses of unneeded paper with their secure shredding service done on-site or by drop-off for 16 cents a pound of paper.
OE also offers transportation services to the public. An OE bus will provide curb-to-curb pickup and delivery for $7.50 anywhere in Porter County for anyone needing a ride to shopping, doctor visits or just a social call.
By using any of these services, people are helping give the gift of freedom to OE clients. But there are more ways to help. Residents can donate money or their time and talents by volunteering. A gift of $23 provides an adult with a full day of service.
Donations can also be made by selecting a gift request from the Angel Tree that will make the holiday brighter for clients without families or those in the residential program. Serving so many clients and with a staff of 375, OE relies heavily on public support for funding its programs.
Ensign said the agency offers many opportunities for volunteering.
“Anyone interested in giving their time, depending on the person’s availability and skills, there are lots of opportunities,” she said.
For more information on all the services and donation options, go to the agency’s website — oppent.org — and prepare to feel simply amazing.