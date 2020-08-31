Thunderstorm risk, high wave potential prompt beach hazards statement

The National Weather Service is advising swimmers to avoid Lake Michigan in the next 24 hours.
NWS Chicago issued a beach hazards statement Monday afternoon for Illinois and Northwest Indiana lakefront.
High waves from 3 to 6 feet and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, according to the statement. Strong rip currents and structural currents could also be seen.
The statement, issued at 3:01 p.m., extends through Tuesday evening, during which time isolated storms are expected to move through the Region.
Weather Monday night into Tuesday could bring a limited thunderstorm risk and high swim risk, according to an NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook alert Monday afternoon.
Isolated storms are possible as a cold front moves across Northern Illinois, according to the outlook.
Gusty winds late Monday night will follow the cold front and could bring hazardous conditions for small crafts and beach goers, according to NWS.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday morning into the afternoon.
The NWS is advising individuals to stay out of the water and to avoid piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures. Beach goers should check with local authorities for possible closures.
