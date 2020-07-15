You are the owner of this article.
Thunderstorm to bring possible tornado risk, damaging winds Wednesday night
Thunderstorm to bring possible tornado risk, damaging winds Wednesday night

Scattered thunderstorms may bring a tornado risk, hail and damaging winds to Northwest Indiana Wednesday night. In addition, meteorologists predict storms and excessive heat for the rest of the week.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties by the National Weather Service.

Severe storms may develop after 7 p.m. Wednesday, which will be preceded by potential scattered storms and showers during the evening hours. The severe storms will last overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday around 4 a.m.

The severe storms could bring damaging winds of up to 65 mph, large hail up to the size of a quarter and a tornado risk, NWS said. Meteorologists predict the threat of a tornado will be low.

In addition, heavy rainfall could create localized flooding overnight.

The rest of the week brings more thunderstorms and dangerous heat, the NWS said. Friday will bring a limited thunderstorm risk and a limited excessive heat risk, while Saturday is predicted to bring more storms and a significant excessive heat risk.

It is possible Saturday could reach more than 105 degrees and there may also be a strong thunderstorm threat brewing, according to the NWS. Sunday also brings a limited thunderstorm risk and an elevated excessive heat risk.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

