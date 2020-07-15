Thunderstorm to bring possible tornado risk, damaging winds Wednesday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scattered thunderstorms may bring a tornado risk, hail and damaging winds to Northwest Indiana Wednesday night. In addition, meteorologists predict storms and excessive heat for the rest of the week.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties by the National Weather Service.

Severe storms may develop after 7 p.m. Wednesday, which will be preceded by potential scattered storms and showers during the evening hours. The severe storms will last overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday around 4 a.m.

The severe storms could bring damaging winds of up to 65 mph, large hail up to the size of a quarter and a tornado risk, NWS said. Meteorologists predict the threat of a tornado will be low.

In addition, heavy rainfall could create localized flooding overnight.

The rest of the week brings more thunderstorms and dangerous heat, the NWS said. Friday will bring a limited thunderstorm risk and a limited excessive heat risk, while Saturday is predicted to bring more storms and a significant excessive heat risk.