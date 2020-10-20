Thunderstorms possible in NWI throughout week

Thunderstorms could rain down on the Region throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said there is a chance for thunderstorms in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties this week.

In Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties, there is a limited thunderstorm risk for Tuesday evening, which will primarily affect areas south of Interstate 80 between 6 p.m. and midnight.

While severe weather is unlikely, NWS said a "couple stronger storms with hail to near nickel size are possible."

The limited thunderstorm risk is in effect Wednesday night through Friday.

In LaPorte County, there is a slight chance thunderstorms could roll into the area Tuesday evening, but severe storms aren't expected, NWS said.