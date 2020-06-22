You are the owner of this article.
Thunderstorms roll into Region; potential hail, heavy winds possible
Thunderstorms roll into Region; potential hail, heavy winds possible

severe weather stock

Stock photo of storm clouds

 Jon L. Hendricks

Dark storm clouds rolled across Lake and Porter counties Monday afternoon to kick off an evening of potential thunderstorms across the Region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until shortly before 4 p.m., followed by a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m., according to an official at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville, Illinois.

"Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds," according to the Monday afternoon forecast.

The conditions for severe thunderstorms continue into the evening, with continued potential for large hail and damaging winds.

Chance of rain is at 80 percent for the night, with amounts of between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to the weather service.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

