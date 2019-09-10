PORTER — The Dunes National Park Association hosts an exclusive VIP boat cruise Friday along the Indiana Dunes National Park shoreline.
It's a two-hour sunset cruise of the nation’s newest national park where Superintendent Paul Labovitz will be the guide aboard the Emita II.
The boat will set sail from Harbor County Adventures in Michigan City. Aboard guests will have lakeside views of the iconic Century of Progress World's Fair Homes and historic renovation projects underway on the east and west boundaries of Beverly Shores.
Adult beverages, soft drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.
The Emita II departs at 5:30 p.m. from the Michigan City turning basin.
Visit Facebook to purchase tickets and learn more. https://www.facebook.com/events/2512106592166607/