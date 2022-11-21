Tim Vassar plans to bring experience, transparency to Crown Point School Board

CROWN POINT — Tim Vassar brings four decades of experience as a special-education teacher and school administrator to his new role on the Crown Point Community School Corp. board.

In a crowded race for an at-large seat in the Nov. 8 election, Vassar beat out six opponents with 1,097 votes, or 28% of the electorate.

"I just want to serve," he said. "I don't have an ax to grind."

Vassar spent 21 years as a special-education teacher and a coach for track and football at Lake Central High School. He also served as principal at Col. Wheeler Middle School and assistant principal at Griffith and Crown Point high schools.

"I spent decades in the trench, so I understand what it looks like from that side of the table," Vassar said.

After retiring from K-12 education, Vassar joined the faculty of Indiana University Northwest in Gary, where he is the director of student teaching.

"The students who are student teaching, I'm sort of like their exit ticket, so to speak," he said. "I prepare them. I work with them during the semester that they're student teaching."

Vassar said one of his biggest priorities will be bringing transparency to the board. The first place he wants to do that is in the district's finances.

"Rather than post a budget once a year, why aren't we doing this at least quarterly? I don't think anyone's trying to hide anything. I just think we need to be much more transparent."

He said he'd like to see financial updates included in newsletters that each school sends out.

He like to see a similar transparency with curriculum: "Why can't we post their learning goals for the school year? We already have those, so why can't we just post those, so the parents know what the learning goals are?"

He'd also like to see the district acknowledge its mistakes more.

"I think Crown Point does a super, super job about publicizing and telling what's good. That's fantastic, but what do we do about the things that aren't so positive, and aren't so pretty, and are quite ugly? What are we doing to show our community that we're on top of this?"

He said bad things happen at all schools, but he thinks addressing them straightforwardly and transparently would help people understand that the district is handling them properly.

Vassar also said the district needs to be proactive about the nation's growing teacher shortage.

A paper published this year by researchers from Kansas State University and University of Illinois projected at least 36,000 vacant teacher positions across the U.S.

"We can't just assume people are going to come here because we're Crown Point," he said. "So what do we do to attract and recruit the best and the brightest? And just as importantly, what do we do to retain the best and the brightest?"

On the campaign trail, Vasser said, he heard from a lot of parents that didn't feel tapped into the district. He wants to correct that.

"I don't speak for all of them, but quite a few told me that they don't feel like part of the equation at all. How are we going to get parents into the equation?"

He sees parents, student and teachers as "a three-legged stool. If you lose one of those legs, you lose the stool."

He said he's grateful the voters have faith in him.

"When I was a principal at Col. Wheeler, our school motto was simply 'Do what is right and avoid what is wrong.' That's what I intend to do."