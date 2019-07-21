Pierogi Fest is back! Visit Whiting’s downtown on July 26-28 for wacky fun. The event kicks off with a parade on Friday and the fun continues through the weekend. See life-size Polish pastries, enjoy pierogi and other Polish fare, enjoy polka music. Visit pierogifest.net for a complete schedule of events.
South Shore Summer Music Festival
Join the Northwest Indiana Symphony for free concerts this summer. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music at Franciscan Communities in Crown Point at 7:30 p.m. July 27 and Indiana Dunes’ West Beach at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Visit nisorchestra.org for details.
History on Tap
Enjoy History on Tap at the Historic Buckley Homestead from 6 to 11 p.m. July 27. The theme is the 1920s. Come dressed for the era while you enjoy wine, beer and dancing. Order tickets online at lakecountyparks.com or purchase at the door for $25. Call 219-769-7275 for details.
Jasper County Fair
Visit the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Rensselaer from July 20-27 for the annual fair. Rides, games, demolition derby, food vendors and more. Details and a complete schedule can be found at jaspercountyfair.weebly.com.
Little Red School House Birthday Celebration
The Little Red School House in Hessville is turning 150 years old. Come out at 2 p.m. July 27 to join in special activities and tours of the historic building. Follow the Little Red School House on Facebook for updates.