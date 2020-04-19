Times Editor Chase to lead news agencies throughout Midwest

MUNSTER — Times Executive Editor Marc Chase is taking on a larger role in the parent company that owns The Times of Northwest Indiana and nwi.com.
On Friday, Chase was named Midwestern regional editor for Lee Enterprises, an Iowa-based corporation that owns The Times and more than 80 local newspapers and online media companies nationwide.
In his new role, Chase will have responsibility over the editorial staffing and content at the 14 individual media companies Lee Enterprises owns and operates in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
He will remain executive editor of The Times, and Northwest Indiana will continue to be his home base.
"I'm thrilled with the new opportunity to share ideas and lead successes throughout the Midwest in providing relevant, crucial information to readers," said Chase, who has been The Times' executive editor for more than two years and has worked as a journalist for Lee Enterprises for nearly 22 years, 17 of which have been in Northwest Indiana.
"Northwest Indiana is my home, from a residency and professional standpoint. It's where I'm raising my four children, and it's where I met and married my wife.
"But I'm excited to share the successes for driving print readership, growing website traffic and increasing the relevance of local news to other markets within Lee and the Midwest.
"Serving our readers is everything, and I'm honored to be able to serve a larger Midwestern audience."
Under Chase's leadership, The Times has grown its website traffic by millions of users and page views in the past two years, leading Lee Enterprises in percentage growth and placing it on the leader board for overall website traffic.
"Marc has led our news product to a new level of relevance and excellence in Northwest Indiana," said Times Publisher Chris White, who also is a group publisher over the publications included in Chase's new Midwest regional editing role. "I've worked with Marc for seven years now, and he cares deeply about providing the best information and context, and as quickly as possible, for the readers he serves.
"We look forward to him making already strong publications and online news services even better."
Chase lives in Winfield with his wife, Tammy, a nurse practitioner, his four children, twins Nolan and Connor, 17; Isabella, 7; and Aidan, 5. His children attend Crown Point public schools.
He is an award-winning journalist of more than two decades with a long background in public safety and investigative reporting as well as editing and editorial writing. Chase also has written a regular column for The Times for nearly a decade.
"The best part about this new role is I get to stay right here in the Region," Chase said. "We will be a flagship for other markets, and I can't think of a better flagship."
