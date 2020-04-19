Times Editor Chase to lead news agencies throughout Midwest

"Serving our readers is everything, and I'm honored to be able to serve a larger Midwestern audience."

Under Chase's leadership, The Times has grown its website traffic by millions of users and page views in the past two years, leading Lee Enterprises in percentage growth and placing it on the leader board for overall website traffic.

"Marc has led our news product to a new level of relevance and excellence in Northwest Indiana," said Times Publisher Chris White, who also is a group publisher over the publications included in Chase's new Midwest regional editing role. "I've worked with Marc for seven years now, and he cares deeply about providing the best information and context, and as quickly as possible, for the readers he serves.

"We look forward to him making already strong publications and online news services even better."

Chase lives in Winfield with his wife, Tammy, a nurse practitioner, his four children, twins Nolan and Connor, 17; Isabella, 7; and Aidan, 5. His children attend Crown Point public schools.

He is an award-winning journalist of more than two decades with a long background in public safety and investigative reporting as well as editing and editorial writing. Chase also has written a regular column for The Times for nearly a decade.