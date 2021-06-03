TIMES EDITORIAL: It's construction season. Act accordingly

It's often said about Chicago but applies to the Region as well: There are two seasons — winter and construction.
Well winter is a distant memory and we are fully in construction season.
Articles have appeared in The Times notifying readers of upcoming and ongoing roadwork roadwork.
Several ramps from the Borman will be closed starting Friday night.
In Merrillville, work started in April to widen the 101st Avenue and Mississippi Street intersection. After that, the town moved to reconstructing Mississippi between 101st and 93rd Avenue and widening the road to four lanes.
Crown Point is in the final phase of the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan.
A roundabout will be built at 109th and Iowa and the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to construct a new dogbone interchange at Interstate 65.
Winfield is expected to close 109th at Grand Boulevard in July for intersection improvements.
The list of projects go on and on.
The point is if you're planning on traveling anywhere in the Region this summer and fall, keep a few things in mind.
- Give yourself extra time. Everyone is guilty of cutting it close when it comes to getting to work or an appointment. But try and allow extra time to get to a destination. It'll cut down on dangerous driving and stress.
- Be alert and cautious. Drivers may be in a hurry to get somewhere but construction workers want to get home to their families. Avoid distracted driving. Put the phone away. You could be saving a life.
- Slow down. Construction zones are a hotbed for accidents. Traveling at or below the speed limit can help reduce wrecks.
Many of these projects are made possible by the Community Crossings grant program through the state.
It's part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's 20-year-plan to improve the highways and local roads across the state.
Such an initiative was long overdue. As many in the Region can attest, too many roads have been left in disrepair for far too long.
Infrastructure doesn't excite a lot of people but it's good for Indiana and its residents.
This time of year can be exceedingly frustrating for motorists. That's understandable. But this isn't the first of construction season and it sure won't be the last.
Relax. Drive safe. Take your time.