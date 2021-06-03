TIMES EDITORIAL: It's construction season. Act accordingly

It's often said about Chicago but applies to the Region as well: There are two seasons — winter and construction.

Well winter is a distant memory and we are fully in construction season.

Articles have appeared in The Times notifying readers of upcoming and ongoing roadwork roadwork.

Several ramps from the Borman will be closed starting Friday night.

In Merrillville, work started in April to widen the 101st Avenue and Mississippi Street intersection. After that, the town moved to reconstructing Mississippi between 101st and 93rd Avenue and widening the road to four lanes.

Crown Point is in the final phase of the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan.

A roundabout will be built at 109th and Iowa and the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to construct a new dogbone interchange at Interstate 65.

Winfield is expected to close 109th at Grand Boulevard in July for intersection improvements.

The list of projects go on and on.

The point is if you're planning on traveling anywhere in the Region this summer and fall, keep a few things in mind.