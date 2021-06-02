TIMES EDITORIAL: Take time for adventure this summer

Just a couple hours away are Starved Rock State Park in Illinois or Lake Geneva Shore Trail in Wisconsin.

Both locations provide wonderful views and a chance to commune with nature.

For those seeking to get further away from home, Scotts Bluff National Monument offers a natural and historical site reminiscent of the badlands. And the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, literally allows visitors to just show up and start playing baseball in the cornfield where the famous Kevin Costner movie was filmed.

After spending so much time indoors and staring at screens throughout the pandemic, it's good for the soul to get away from the house and enjoy the great outdoors.

Whether its a day-trip, long weekend or full-fledged vacation, "Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures" offers great options without having to renew your passport or hop on an airplane.

Maybe someone out there is adventurous enough to try and visit all 10 spots this summer.

The Midwest Adventures website has video presentations of all 10 locations, and they're enough to make you want to load up the car today and hit the road.