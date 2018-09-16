The Times took home three first-place awards as well as Photo Of The Year honors Saturday in the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation’s Better Newspaper Contest held in Indianapolis.
Lauren Cross' photo of Gary patrolman Michael Miller and Tasheena Brooks praying together at a Black Lives Matter rally in March was voted the best photo in the state. Brooks' son Kemonte Cobbs was shot and killed by a Gary police officer.
Cross also won first place for Best Photo in Division 6 of the contest. Division 6 includes the largest newspapers in the state.
Giles Bruce earned first-place honors in the Best Business/Economic News Coverage for "Residents concerned that hospital merger would limit health care."
Daniel Riordan won first in Headline Writing.
Doug Ross earned second-place honors in Best News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for his story "Bombing case led to child porn charges."
Marc Chase placed second in Best General Commentary.
Ross placed third in General Commentary.
Joseph Pete placed third in Best News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for "Two children die, one rescued in fire." He also placed third in Economic News Coverage for "Strack & Van Til buys back company in nail-biting, months-long saga."
Jeanette Lach placed third in Headline Writing.
Bruce placed third in Best In-Depth Feature or Feature Package for "Four Northwest Indiana cousins die of heroin overdoses."