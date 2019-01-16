Every day, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, more than 115 people die from opioid overdoses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the total economic burden of prescription misuse in the U.S. at $78.5 billion a year, which includes health care costs, treatment and criminal justice involvement.
CareSource, a nonprofit health plan, is working to reduce these numbers, especially in the Midwest, where, according to the CDC, overdoses surged by 70 percent from July 2016 to September 2017.
Here are some tips for preventing these deaths:
- Educate yourself
- This can help someone through the recovery process. Find the best resources available and where to access treatment. One resource is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website (samhsa.gov), which contains information about substance abuse, treatment types, treatment locations and more.
- Seek medication-assisted treatment
- Medication-assisted treatment is the best option for overcoming opioid abuse disorder. Under a doctor's supervision, this method combines behavioral therapy and counseling with medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration to reduce cravings and dependency quickly so patients can begin their recovery.
- Recognize that detox is not treatment
- Detoxification is a set of interventions aimed at clearing toxins from the body and managing the physical harm of withdrawal. Detoxification should be considered only when plans for ongoing treatment are established, as detox without treatment can increase the risk of an overdose.
- Turn to technology
- Many great mobile apps support the recovery process, including the Narcotics Anonymous Meeting Search app. This shows the closest NA meetings and support groups by area code or using your device’s GPS location. This, too, should be used in conjunction with treatment.
- Get a Narcan kit
- When an opioid overdose occurs, breathing stops. That’s where the drug naloxone, or Narcan, can help. Narcan is the FDA-approved medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in an overdose. A recent, statewide study of emergency naloxone doses in Massachusetts found that 93 percent of people survived an overdose when given Narcan. Narcan kits are easy to use and available from any pharmacist.
- Realize recovery is possible
- Treatment works, though it is a long-term process. Substance abuse disorders are like all chronic conditions and often require ongoing treatment and maintenance.
Steve Smitherman is president of CareSource in Indiana, a nonprofit that provides member-centric health care coverage. It offers a 24-hour hotline for those struggling with addiction at 833-OPIOIDS (674-6437).