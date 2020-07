Tire shop employee struck by semi on job, firefighters say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — An employee was taken to a hospital with injuries after he was hit by a semitrailer at a tire shop early Friday, firefighters reported.

At 8:20 a.m. first responders were called to a report of a person hit by a semi at T&M Tire Service in the 1400 block of U.S. 20 in Porter, said Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

The man was in the process of changing a tire on a semi when the semi hit him, Craig said.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and his condition was unknown.

The Portage Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

