'Tired of shootings': The victims of July Fourth violence

“She died in my arms,” Turner said.

The shooting happened near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, was fatally shot by a white police officer June 12. The fast-food restaurant was burned during protests the following night and became a gathering place for demonstrations against police brutality.

Charmaine Turner noted the time as she spoke at a news conference Sunday, saying her daughter would have just finished eating dinner: “She would have been on TikTok dancing in her phone.”

The girl’s father, Secoriya Williamson, further reflected on the simple pleasures of an 8-year-old girl: “She just wanted to get home to see her cousins. That’s all she wanted to do.”

'A chance at life'

Studious and sweet, Natalia Wallace was preparing to start second grade in a few weeks at a Chicago elementary school.

The 7-year-old was killed Saturday night by a gunshot wound to the head. She was standing on the sidewalk in a West Side neighborhood where she’d visited her grandmother. Authorities said gunmen got out of a car and started firing rounds.

Her father, Nathan Wallace, said he’d hugged his daughter minutes before the shooting.