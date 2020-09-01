Toddler found dead in New Chicago mobile home fire is identified

NEW CHICAGO — The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the toddler who died in a mobile home fire Aug. 20.
The girl's name is Melania Gwinn and she was identified through DNA, the coroner said in a news release Tuesday.
Her cause and manner of death were still listed as pending, according to the coroner.
Gwinn was found in a living room after firefighters knocked down the flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins previously told The Times.
The girl's mother was found unconscious in a back bedroom, and she was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
The blaze destroyed three mobile homes at the Ravinia Pines mobile home park in the 500 block of East 37th Avenue in New Chicago.
The mother's condition was not immediately known Tuesday.