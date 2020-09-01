 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toddler found dead in New Chicago mobile home fire is identified
breaking urgent

Toddler found dead in New Chicago mobile home fire is identified

{{featured_button_text}}
fire2.jpg

New Chicago Patrol Officer Julie Netherton stands guard Friday along a street at the Ravinia Pines mobile home park, where a fire ripped through three trailers Thursday night. A child was killed, and her mother was airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

 Sarah Reese, The Times

NEW CHICAGO — The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the toddler who died in a mobile home fire Aug. 20. 

The girl's name is Melania Gwinn and she was identified through DNA, the coroner said in a news release Tuesday. 

Her cause and manner of death were still listed as pending, according to the coroner. 

Gwinn was found in a living room after firefighters knocked down the flames, New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins previously told The Times.

WATCH NOW: Toddler dies in mobile home fire; firefighters rescue mother from blaze
Donation drive to aid families facing loss after fatal Ravinia Pines fire
WATCH NOW: 1 female dead, 1 person airlifted after being rescued from 3-trailer fire, firefighters say

The girl's mother was found unconscious in a back bedroom, and she was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. 

The blaze destroyed three mobile homes at the Ravinia Pines mobile home park in the 500 block of East 37th Avenue in New Chicago.

The mother's condition was not immediately known Tuesday. 

Gallery: Fire rips through mobile home park; toddler dies, mother rescued from blaze

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 2nd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts