Toddler hurt, 5 caught after high-speed chase, police say

HAMMOND — After a high-speed chase crossed over state lines, Hammond police jumped in to assist Calumet City police as they pursued suspects of an alleged carjacking.

About 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Hammond police responded to the area of 165th Street and Calumet Avenue when a vehicle involved in a chase with Calumet City police caused an accident, said Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg.

Kellogg said officers surrounded the area after the multi-vehicle collision, which sent a 13-month-old child to an area hospital. The child was later released and no other injuries were reported, he added.

After the accident, five suspects fled from the stolen vehicle on foot and were later taken into custody by Hammond police. Four teens — two from Hammond, one from East Chicago and one from Chicago — were taken into custody. A Hammond adult also was apprehended, Kellogg said.

