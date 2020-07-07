Toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOLIET, Ill. — An Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party, police said Monday.

The 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body,” Joliet police said.

The child's parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom.

Two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out, police said.

“The homeowner went upstairs to investigate a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler," police said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The child died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.