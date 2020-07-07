Toddler killed by dog during July 4 party

Return to homepage ×
JOLIET, Ill. — An Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party, police said Monday.
The 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body,” Joliet police said.
The child's parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom.
Two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out, police said.
“The homeowner went upstairs to investigate a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler," police said.
Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The child died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.
