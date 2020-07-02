Toddler wounded in latest child shooting in Chicago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded while playing with other children in the front yard of a home on Chicago’s South Side — the latest in a spate of child shootings in the city.

The girl’s mother ran outside and found her daughter on the ground after a relative heard what was believed to be fireworks about 8 p.m. Tuesday. She was listed in serious but stable condition at a hospital following surgery.

Police said the shooting came minutes after a 15-year-old boy was wounded a few blocks away, according to the Chicago Tribune.

They are the latest in a string of shootings of children in Chicago in recent weeks, including a toddler who was struck by a bullet while riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet fired a block away while she was sitting in her home.

Police believe the shots that struck the 3-year-old girl Tuesday came from a vehicle.

“We were sitting on the porch and then these cars started flying by and started shooting, so we jumped up and ran in the house,” neighbor Hattie King told WLS-TV.

Descriptions of the suspects or vehicles were not immediately released by police.