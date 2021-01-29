Toll Road crash leads to mile-long chase, arrests of 3 suspects, police say

PORTER COUNTY — A group of three led officers on a nearly mile-long foot chase after crashing a car Monday on the Indiana Toll Road, then escaping into a nearby field, police allege.

Police say Akwasi D. Brentuo, 24, from Chicago; Isaiah J. Randolph, 18, from Milan, Illinois; and an unnamed boy, were driving a vehicle that belonged to 42-year-old Niolano I. West, of Milan.

West was not with the group, but was also arrested, after police discovered she was wanted on a count of auto theft in Michigan, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

A silver Ford Fusion the group was traveling in crashed about 2:50 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80/90 near Ind. 49. A state trooper on patrol witnessed the crash and saw the three escape into a field near a wooded area, police said.

Shortly afterward, Valparaiso, Portage and Porter County Sheriff's police responded to assist. Police chased the suspects for about a mile before taking them into custody.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun, suspected marijuana, three fake IDs, an undisclosed amount of money and a black ski mask inside the car, police say.