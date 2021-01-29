Toll Road crash leads to mile-long chase, arrests of 3 suspects, police say

PORTER COUNTY — A group of three led officers on a nearly mile-long foot chase after crashing a car Monday on the Indiana Toll Road, then escaping into a nearby field, police allege.
Police say Akwasi D. Brentuo, 24, from Chicago; Isaiah J. Randolph, 18, from Milan, Illinois; and an unnamed boy, were driving a vehicle that belonged to 42-year-old Niolano I. West, of Milan.
West was not with the group, but was also arrested, after police discovered she was wanted on a count of auto theft in Michigan, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
A silver Ford Fusion the group was traveling in crashed about 2:50 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80/90 near Ind. 49. A state trooper on patrol witnessed the crash and saw the three escape into a field near a wooded area, police said.
Shortly afterward, Valparaiso, Portage and Porter County Sheriff's police responded to assist. Police chased the suspects for about a mile before taking them into custody.
Officers discovered a loaded handgun, suspected marijuana, three fake IDs, an undisclosed amount of money and a black ski mask inside the car, police say.
Police discovered West was wanted on a warrant once she arrived to the Porter County Sheriff's Department to retrieve personal items from the car and obtain crash report paperwork, police said.
Randolph was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction and misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, court records show.
Brentuo was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, false government identification, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident, all misdemeanors.