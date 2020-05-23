Tornado watch issued for Lake, Porter counties

Warm temperatures and sunny skies have grown sullen as the weather prepares to take a turn in Northwest Indiana.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Saturday for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
According to the NWS, a tornado watch means weather conditions favor storms able to produce a tornado and people should be prepared.
A tornado warning means a tornado is expected and shelter should be sought.
Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist for the NWS Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said storms are moving in from Illinois near Interstate 57 and should hit the Region around 5 p.m. and last until 8 or 9 p.m.
Friedlein added these storms could bring wind and hail.
"People just need to be aware and have means to hear a warning," he said, adding people should also prepare to take cover if necessary.
A flood warning also has been issued for Lake and Newton counties and is in effect until 7 p.m.
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Antonio Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter.jpg
Evangelina Estrada
James Michael Hobbs Jr.
John Christopher Wielogourski
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Christopher Allen Warrens
Cory Scott Wielgos
Doaa Talep Mukho
Karl Earl Frazier
Adam Jerry King
Laketa Marie Fentress
Matthew Thomas Creekbaum
Nancy Ellen Deltoro
Steven Augusta Green
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Venus Marie Chapo
Andre Maleke Jordan
Brian David Carney
Christine Ann Bruun
Dakeem Coffee
Gregory Scott Behrndt
Johnathan Anthony Castel
Kylnita Redmond
Nicholas Theodore Jankowski
Richard John Reed
Robert John Schueren
Stedmann Lewis Carter
Timothy John Stegler
Azim Malik El
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter
Evangelina A. Estrada
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Antione Emile King
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Danielle Thomas
Everardo Rosales-Urcino
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!