Tornado watch issued for Lake, Porter counties

Warm temperatures and sunny skies have grown sullen as the weather prepares to take a turn in Northwest Indiana.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Saturday for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

According to the NWS, a tornado watch means weather conditions favor storms able to produce a tornado and people should be prepared.

A tornado warning means a tornado is expected and shelter should be sought.

Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist for the NWS Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said storms are moving in from Illinois near Interstate 57 and should hit the Region around 5 p.m. and last until 8 or 9 p.m.

Friedlein added these storms could bring wind and hail.

"People just need to be aware and have means to hear a warning," he said, adding people should also prepare to take cover if necessary.