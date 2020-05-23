You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tornado watch issued for Lake, Porter counties
alert urgent

Tornado watch issued for Lake, Porter counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Lightning

Lightning can be seen June 22, 2016, from the Centennial Park Golf Course as a storm passes through Munster.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Warm temperatures and sunny skies have grown sullen as the weather prepares to take a turn in Northwest Indiana. 

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Saturday for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. 

According to the NWS, a tornado watch means weather conditions favor storms able to produce a tornado and people should be prepared.

A tornado warning means a tornado is expected and shelter should be sought. 

Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist for the NWS Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said storms are moving in from Illinois near Interstate 57 and should hit the Region around 5 p.m. and last until 8 or 9 p.m. 

Friedlein added these storms could bring wind and hail. 

"People just need to be aware and have means to hear a warning," he said, adding people should also prepare to take cover if necessary. 

A flood warning also has been issued for Lake and Newton counties and is in effect until 7 p.m. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts