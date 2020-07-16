Tortured pet videos posted on social media; woman arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos.

Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed.

Police in Boise, Idaho, launched an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos. Boise police contacted the FBI two days later and the agency attempted to identify the Kokomo woman in the photos and videos.

On July 14, agents using search warrants recovered animal parts and skulls. Live animals — three dogs, 12 cats and several lizards — also were found.

A cellphone used to produce and distribute the videos was seized.

The animals were obtained “at least in part” through online ads by owners “who were seeking to give away their unwanted pets for adoption,” according to Minkler’s office.