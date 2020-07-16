You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tortured pet videos posted on social media; woman arrested
alert urgent

Tortured pet videos posted on social media; woman arrested

{{featured_button_text}}

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos.

Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed.

Near-naked 5-year-old found alone outside; mom facing neglect charge, Porter County police say

Police in Boise, Idaho, launched an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos. Boise police contacted the FBI two days later and the agency attempted to identify the Kokomo woman in the photos and videos.

On July 14, agents using search warrants recovered animal parts and skulls. Live animals — three dogs, 12 cats and several lizards — also were found.

A cellphone used to produce and distribute the videos was seized.

The animals were obtained “at least in part” through online ads by owners “who were seeking to give away their unwanted pets for adoption,” according to Minkler’s office.

Judge demands higher penalty in Porter County incest case that 'failed' victim

“It is unconscionable to think that any human being could possibly bring themselves to such acts upon an animal,” he noted in the release.

Minkler’s office said Scott was in federal custody but was not sure if she had an attorney. As of Wednesday evening, the Associated Press was unable to find a telephone number for Scott, who faces up to seven years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the charges.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: James Pellegrini talks new comic book 'Farm Force 5.'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts