9 toss in bids for 109th Avenue utility project

CROWN POINT — Bids are officially open for the 109th Avenue underground utility project.
Bidding opened at 11 a.m. Monday and close at 11 a.m. Dec. 18, during the Board of Works meeting.
The city has received 9 bids for the project. The legal and engineering departments will look over the contracts before any bids are accepted.
Bids include, Rex Construction, $906,985; LGS Plumbing, $767,049; Gough, $659,678; Ge Marshall, $734,453.04; Grimmer Construction, $870,870; Gatlin Plumbing and Heating, $782,782; Austgen Equipment, $749,234; Dyer Construction, $790,281.61; and Woodruff & Sons, $879,472.88.
Utility work is just the beginning for the 109th Avenue project that is broken up into four phases, Mayor David Uran said.
The work will take between one and two years, he said. However, he said local work should be complete in 18 months.
The underground utility work that will be done during the winter will prepare the ground for construction in the spring, Uran said.
“Come spring, when we hit (the) season for road construction again, we’ll hit the ground running,” Uran said in a previous Times report. “Our goal is to have that corridor from the east to Iowa Street, a majority of that’s all done next year.”
After the utility project is complete, Uran said the city will start work on its next phase of the project, which is installing a roundabout at Mississippi and extending the road south to connect to 113th Avenue.
While the roundabout at Mississippi is being installed, there will be closures, Uran said. Traffic will be diverted to Iowa Street.
The Citgo gas station will remain open and residents in Waterside will have access to their subdivision. The road will only be open to local traffic, he added.
Uran anticipates the Mississippi roundabout will be complete in summer 2020, with the Iowa Street roundabout in its second phase in 2020.
After the Mississippi roundabout is complete and work on Iowa begins, drivers can use Mississippi to get to 113th Avenue, which would allow access to Winfield.
"We're not trying to add traffic to that area, we're just trying to move the traffic and provide safety precautions for people that enter Waterside," Uran said.
"People who are going to be entering off Iowa Street and Mississippi being a huge connector going to the south to 113th (Avenue) will divert a lot of the traffic coming off Interstate 65 to the east, so that doesn't have to be the primary source as you go into the unincorporated county area, Winfield or (Lakes of the) Four Seasons traffic."
Also in spring 2020, 109th Avenue at Broadway will be widened east of Strack & Van Til.
The project is through the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and primarily funded through a federal grant.
In addition to roads being widened, concrete mediums will be installed on both sides of the road, Uran said.
Once that work is complete, a private project will pick up where the HSIP project leaves off, Uran said. It is set to begin in summer 2020.
The private project will widen 109th to I-65. During that project, Delaware Parkway will be extended and 105th and 107th avenues will be connected to Broadway, he said.
That project will be 100% funded through private development, but the city will have oversight of the project.
Once the private development is complete, Uran said the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin its work on the I-65 interchange, which could take two years, Uran said.
"Our goal is each and every time that one of these projects gets done, the next phase will follow suit without a delay," Uran said.
"In order to do this, this allows traffic to be open during the process. It's going to be tight and inconvenient for traffic flow, but it's going to allow businesses to be open, residents (to) have access to that area."