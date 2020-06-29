'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink triggered by fight between two girls, police say

PORTAGE — A disturbance between two girls appears to have triggered the "total chaos" that broke out Saturday night among the crowd of 200 to 300 young people at the local Sk8 World roller skating rink, police said Monday.
The sporadic fights and other unruliness, which resulted in one officer being knocked to the ground and others pinned against the building by an approaching crowd, was the result of just a few of those in attendance, Portage police said.
The only arrest so far was a 17-year-old boy, who had been reported missing in Gary, according to the incident report. The boy was among three or four others who were reportedly kicking and stomping a bleeding 17-year-old boy pinned on the ground against the building at 3600 Scottsdale St.
WATCH NOW: 'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink; area police targeted by crowd of up to 300, authorities say
Portage Police Sgt. Rob Maynard said he pushed a few of the attackers away and grabbed one of the youths from behind, at which time others tried to pull the boy away knocking Maynard on his back.
After repeatedly yelling that the boy was under arrest, he stopped struggling and was taken into custody, Maynard said. While Maynard took the injured boy into the building for protection, the crowd descended upon other officers, temporarily pinning them against the building.
"The subjects were yelling, pushing officers, and not responding to verbal commands to 'stop' and 'leave the area,'" police said. The crowd eventually moved away and toward another fight that broke out.
The boy taken into custody faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possessing marijuana, police said.
The girl, who is believed to be at the heart of the melee, told police another unknown girl had approached her inside the skating rink and was upset about who she had been talking to, police said. The girl attempted to attack her, but was stopped.
The unknown girl left the building, but returned a short time later with a group of friends and began attacking the first girl and others, police said.
"That is when the whole incident began to get out of control," she reportedly told police.
The girl claiming to have been victimized was caught fleeing the scene in a vehicle with others when police arrived. The driver later told police an unknown officer "yelled to him to just leave and get out of there so he sped off."
An officer responding to the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. described it as "total chaos." He found a large crowd in the parking lot and overheard "loud, angry voices from all directions yelling threats and vulgarity, some of which was directed at police."
He found all seven Portage police officers on scene in the middle of hundreds of teens and young adults. Attempts to disburse the crowd with lights had little or no effect, so police from other jurisdictions were called in to help.
Officers arrived from the Porter County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police, as well as police departments in Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Chesterton, Hobart and Lake Station.
No injuries were reported among police officers or the crowd as a result of the response by law enforcement.
While there were numerous social media reports of a weapon being involved, police said they have not been able to verify the claim.
An attempt Monday to reach someone at Sk8 World for comment was unsuccessful.
