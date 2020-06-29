'Total chaos' at Portage skating rink triggered by fight between two girls, police say

"The subjects were yelling, pushing officers, and not responding to verbal commands to 'stop' and 'leave the area,'" police said. The crowd eventually moved away and toward another fight that broke out.

The boy taken into custody faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possessing marijuana, police said.

The girl, who is believed to be at the heart of the melee, told police another unknown girl had approached her inside the skating rink and was upset about who she had been talking to, police said. The girl attempted to attack her, but was stopped.

The unknown girl left the building, but returned a short time later with a group of friends and began attacking the first girl and others, police said.

"That is when the whole incident began to get out of control," she reportedly told police.

The girl claiming to have been victimized was caught fleeing the scene in a vehicle with others when police arrived. The driver later told police an unknown officer "yelled to him to just leave and get out of there so he sped off."