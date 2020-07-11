Touching moment captured between officer, girl involved in semi crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A little girl and an officer became fast friends after police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a SUV with a family inside and a semitrailer early Saturday.

LaPorte County sheriff’s police were assisting on the call when Capt. Andy Hynek befriended the scared girl who was in the SUV during the crash.

“It was an example of kindness, empathy, gentleness and tenderness,” Capt. Derek Allen said. “There are no words that can fully capture it. That photo is very powerful.”

Around 1 a.m. first responders were called to a hit-and-run crash with children involved at Interstate 94 at the eastbound 32.8 mile marker, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The driver told police a semi had struck his SUV on the interstate and drove away.

One adult was transported with complaints of pain to Franciscan Health Michigan City and was later discharged, Rot said. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Trying to comfort the little girl at the scene of the wreck, Hynek quickly gained a new friend.