Touching moment captured between officer, girl involved in semi crash
Touching moment captured between officer, girl involved in semi crash

Laporte county Capt Hynek

The photo shows LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Hynek holds a girl who was involved in a crash on Interstate 94. Hynek helped comfort the girl after the crash, and the two struck an instant bond.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A little girl and an officer became fast friends after police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a SUV with a family inside and a semitrailer early Saturday.

LaPorte County sheriff’s police were assisting on the call when Capt. Andy Hynek befriended the scared girl who was in the SUV during the crash.

“It was an example of kindness, empathy, gentleness and tenderness,” Capt. Derek Allen said. “There are no words that can fully capture it. That photo is very powerful.”

Around 1 a.m. first responders were called to a hit-and-run crash with children involved at Interstate 94 at the eastbound 32.8 mile marker, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The driver told police a semi had struck his SUV on the interstate and drove away.

One adult was transported with complaints of pain to Franciscan Health Michigan City and was later discharged, Rot said. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Trying to comfort the little girl at the scene of the wreck, Hynek quickly gained a new friend.

“She was amazing,” Allen said. “Those two were inseparable and struck an instant bond. He put her at ease and in a short amount of time, the two grew a strong friendship. She put trust in him during a very scary and dangerous situation.”

Allen said when he saw Hynek holding the girl, he was struck speechless by the moment and wanted to capture it. The girl’s father gave permission to publish the photo and it has since circulated on social media with thousands of shares.

Hynek has been with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years and has showed great leadership and care for others in his service, Allen said.

“I saw it as an opportunity to highlight not only what the LaPorte County sheriff’s police do but also what law enforcement everywhere does on a regular basis,” Allen said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

