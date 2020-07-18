Town issued emergency order to wear masks

BEVERLY SHORES – The town of Beverly Shores issued a face covering mandate in an emergency order, official documents said.
The order went into effect Friday afternoon and declared a local disaster public emergency in Beverly Shores, according to a document released on the town’s website.
The declaration came in light of the increasing coronavirus cases in Porter County, officials said. It mandates that individuals should wear face coverings when they are with any person who is not a member of their immediate household in certain locations.
These locations include an indoor area open to the public, an outdoor public area where distancing of 6 feet apart cannot be maintained and a private indoor or outdoor area where social distance cannot be maintained with those who are not members of their household.
It also instructs that adults should monitor face masks on children ages 3 to 12 years old to ensure the coverings are being used properly.
Effective face masks fully cover the mouth and nose, have no gaps on the sides, are secured with straps and allows for breathing with no restriction, the order states. In addition, reusable face coverings should be washed and dried each day to be safe and effective.
Exceptions include children ages two and younger, those with physical disabilities that prevent the use of a face covering, those who are deaf, those who were advised not to use a face covering by a medical professional for health reasons, those who have trouble breathing, those whose work environments make face coverings unsafe, a restaurant or bar customer while consuming food or beverages and those whose religious beliefs prevent them from using a face covering.
In addition, people who are not in areas open to the public and can maintain social distancing are not mandated to wear a mask.
The document further addresses employers to ensure employees and patrons comply with the order.
For more information, individuals can visit the town website at www.beverlyshoresindiana.org or contact the town at 219-728-6531.
Abra Ann Smith
Andrew Curtis Eckwood
Brianna Lynn Lucas
Christopher Westley Grossardt
Corinne Ariel Eicke
Daniel Julian Biesboer
Danielle Ray Dewitt
Destiny Nicole Ronco
Gerardo Pedro Alcantar
Jeffrey Reese Wampler
Jerome Rickey Steele III
Kathy Marie Neveau
Lauren Victoria Whitlow
Lindsey Alaine Malone
Michael Aaron Johnston
Nicole Lee Castro
Phoenix Curtis Coppinger
Robert Anthony Nava
Scott Allen Brannon
Seth Brandon Duis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.