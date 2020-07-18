Town issued emergency order to wear masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEVERLY SHORES – The town of Beverly Shores issued a face covering mandate in an emergency order, official documents said.

The order went into effect Friday afternoon and declared a local disaster public emergency in Beverly Shores, according to a document released on the town’s website.

The declaration came in light of the increasing coronavirus cases in Porter County, officials said. It mandates that individuals should wear face coverings when they are with any person who is not a member of their immediate household in certain locations.

These locations include an indoor area open to the public, an outdoor public area where distancing of 6 feet apart cannot be maintained and a private indoor or outdoor area where social distance cannot be maintained with those who are not members of their household.

It also instructs that adults should monitor face masks on children ages 3 to 12 years old to ensure the coverings are being used properly.

Effective face masks fully cover the mouth and nose, have no gaps on the sides, are secured with straps and allows for breathing with no restriction, the order states. In addition, reusable face coverings should be washed and dried each day to be safe and effective.