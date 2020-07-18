You are the owner of this article.
Town issued emergency order to wear masks
Town issued emergency order to wear masks

Face mask FILE

A discarded face mask is seen along the sidewalk on May 4 in downtown Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

BEVERLY SHORES – The town of Beverly Shores issued a face covering mandate in an emergency order, official documents said.

The order went into effect Friday afternoon and declared a local disaster public emergency in Beverly Shores, according to a document released on the town’s website.

The declaration came in light of the increasing coronavirus cases in Porter County, officials said. It mandates that individuals should wear face coverings when they are with any person who is not a member of their immediate household in certain locations.

These locations include an indoor area open to the public, an outdoor public area where distancing of 6 feet apart cannot be maintained and a private indoor or outdoor area where social distance cannot be maintained with those who are not members of their household.

It also instructs that adults should monitor face masks on children ages 3 to 12 years old to ensure the coverings are being used properly.

Effective face masks fully cover the mouth and nose, have no gaps on the sides, are secured with straps and allows for breathing with no restriction, the order states. In addition, reusable face coverings should be washed and dried each day to be safe and effective.

Exceptions include children ages two and younger, those with physical disabilities that prevent the use of a face covering, those who are deaf, those who were advised not to use a face covering by a medical professional for health reasons, those who have trouble breathing, those whose work environments make face coverings unsafe, a restaurant or bar customer while consuming food or beverages and those whose religious beliefs prevent them from using a face covering.

In addition, people who are not in areas open to the public and can maintain social distancing are not mandated to wear a mask.

The document further addresses employers to ensure employees and patrons comply with the order.

For more information, individuals can visit the town website at www.beverlyshoresindiana.org or contact the town at 219-728-6531.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

