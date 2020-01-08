Traffic a major concern at Crown Point mayor forum

CROWN POINT — Residents signaled they wanted to see traffic concerns addressed during the first Tuesday Talks with the Mayor of the year.
Various community members raised concerns over traffic in the area, especially concerning development near 109th Avenue.
One resident asked Mayor David Uran about maintaining traffic flow on 113th Avenue and Delaware Parkway while 109th is improved.
"That's becoming a bad intersection," the resident said.
Uran said as construction begins on 109th and in the nearby corridor, there will be detour plans in place to accommodate the increased traffic.
The traffic pattern on 113th and Delaware will have to be measured to see if a four-way stop is needed, he added.
When it comes to 109th improvements, Uran said the city is still waiting for final pieces to come together for parcels of land Crown Point doesn't own. Once everything is in place, utility work on 109th, on the east side of Interstate 65, will begin.
In the spring, ground will break on the 109th improvement project, which aims to improve the 109th corridor by installing roundabouts, widening the road and creating an I-65 interchange.
Read more about the 109th Avenue improvement project:
The construction will coincide with work on 109th and Broadway — the west side of I-65 — during the summer.
"There's gonna be some definite traffic interruptions. There'll be detours in that area," Uran said. "We're going to be going into what's the next 18 months of just have patience and understanding."
Residents also voiced concerns about a traffic signal at Summit and Main streets.
For drivers turning east onto Summit Street, the turn lane has a delayed right of way. The left turn lane signal flashes yellow while traffic travels north and south on Main Street. When the light turns red, those looking to turn left onto Summit are given the green arrow.
However, residents said getting the green arrow doesn't always happen.
Uran said he will ask the Indiana Department of Transportation to take a look at the signal to ensure the signal is working properly.
Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said if drivers end up stuck in the intersection, they should never back up.
"If you're out in that intersection and you're sticking out in the intersection and the light does turn red, you still have the right to go ahead and clear the intersection — you just have to do it safely," Janda said.
Community members also asked the city consider bringing back the "no turn on red" signs to the square.
Also Tuesday, Uran talked about the noise coming from Bulldog Park.
Uran said city officials recently met with a company that helps reduce noise from large chilling units like the one at Bulldog Park — the source of the sound residents might hear.
"It's a great amenity, but we have a challenge to make sure that sound and that chiller can be reduced and contained," Uran said. "We're working towards that, please have patience."
Over the next six weeks, the sound will still be heard, but a permanent fix will come over the summer, Uran said.
The next Tuesday Talks with the Mayor is at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Crown Point Community Library.
Anthony Paul Lardyell
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1913109 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Bradley James Kresich
Age: 26 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1913125 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Brandon Chirstopher Smith
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1913110 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Benjamin Elliott Weatherford
Age: 36 Residence: Griffith Booking Number(s): 1913102 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: FTA
Christopher Armstrong
Age: 19 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1913122 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darvell Davonte Robinson.jpg
Davierre Shamari Sanders
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1913117 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Dezarae Lynn Farias
Age: 24 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1913112 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description:Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Emanuel Oscar Sims
Age: 22 Residence: Lynwood Booking Number(s): 1913111 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Howard Cornelius Hogue
Age: 43 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1913094 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description:Legend drug fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Jacob Samuel Phelps
Age: 20 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1913019 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Pointing a firearm Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Jerry Lee Bryant
Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1913107 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: HOLD
Kiara Shawtrice Howard
Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1913090 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in the presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1913096 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marquis Larone Johnson
Age: 31 Residence: OWI Booking Number(s): 1913121 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Patrick Clinton
Age: 33 Residence: Boling Brook, IL Booking Number(s): 1913092 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI causing injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Pete Yanez
Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1913106 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Richard Tyson
Age: 55 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1913098 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Tierra Smith
Age: 20 Residence: Dolton Booking Number(s): 1913097 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Timothy Cecil Craig
Age: 47 Residence: Chicago Heights Booking Number(s): 1913093 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Tony Deandra Carruthers
Age: 26 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1913099 Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Caine Anthony Stachelski
Age: 25 Residence: Munster Booking Number(s): 1913084 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC
Dustin Bruce Albee
Age: 36 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 1913081 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jeffrey James Human
Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1913083 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lorenzo Bentley
Age: 54 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1913085 Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Bradley James Kresich
Age: 26 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 2000074 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Christopher Allen Willey
Age: 24 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2000050 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Cody Michael Pallo
Age: 21 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 2000067 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of minor, strangulation Class: Felonies
Entry Code: NEW
Daniel Gamez
Age: 49 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2000077 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Dannon Everett Gorham
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2000063 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Darnell Petty
Age: 65 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 20000475 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: PC
David Nicholas Tittle
Age: 36 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2000061 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Donna Jean Watkins
Age: 55 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 2000056 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of controlled substance Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Javier Sanchez
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2000062 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
John Arthur Stearns
Age: 59 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2000080 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Jonathan Michael Sanchez
Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 2000078 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Karley Christina Jensen
Age: 25 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 2000049 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Residential entry Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Kimberly Sue Neeley-Morse
Age: 54 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 2000038 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Kristy Lee Garcia
Age: 46 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2000070 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Leanna Rae Urbanczyk
Age: 21 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2000058 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Maurilio Frausto Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 2000035 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in narcotics Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Michael Angel Otero Jr.
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2000069 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: OWI- Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Michael Anthony Figueroa
Age: 31 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 2000036 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Michael William Schultz
Age: 35 Residence: Steger Booking Number(s): 2000060 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Richard Bruce Toney
Age: 51 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2000078 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Robert Earl Patterson Jr.
Age: 34 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2000043 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery, strangulation Class: Felonies
Entry Code: PC
Roxanne Kendall Balcom
Age: 30 Residence: Schneider Booking Number(s): 2000081 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Sherman James Caldwell
Age: 58 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2000034 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Tony Anthony Harvest
Age: 31 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2000080 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Age: 55 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2000071 Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
