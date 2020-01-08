{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic a major concern at Crown Point mayor forum

Crown Point Mayor David Uran talks to residents during the first Tuesday Talks with the Mayor of 2020 at the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA on Tuesday. 

CROWN POINT — Residents signaled they wanted to see traffic concerns addressed during the first Tuesday Talks with the Mayor of the year. 

Various community members raised concerns over traffic in the area, especially concerning development near 109th Avenue. 

One resident asked Mayor David Uran about maintaining traffic flow on 113th Avenue and Delaware Parkway while 109th is improved. 

"That's becoming a bad intersection," the resident said. 

Uran said as construction begins on 109th and in the nearby corridor, there will be detour plans in place to accommodate the increased traffic.

The traffic pattern on 113th and Delaware will have to be measured to see if a four-way stop is needed, he added. 

When it comes to 109th improvements, Uran said the city is still waiting for final pieces to come together for parcels of land Crown Point doesn't own. Once everything is in place, utility work on 109th, on the east side of Interstate 65, will begin. 

In the spring, ground will break on the 109th improvement project, which aims to improve the 109th corridor by installing roundabouts, widening the road and creating an I-65 interchange. 

The construction will coincide with work on 109th and Broadway — the west side of I-65 — during the summer. 

"There's gonna be some definite traffic interruptions. There'll be detours in that area," Uran said. "We're going to be going into what's the next 18 months of just have patience and understanding." 

Residents also voiced concerns about a traffic signal at Summit and Main streets. 

For drivers turning east onto Summit Street, the turn lane has a delayed right of way. The left turn lane signal flashes yellow while traffic travels north and south on Main Street. When the light turns red, those looking to turn left onto Summit are given the green arrow. 

However, residents said getting the green arrow doesn't always happen. 

Uran said he will ask the Indiana Department of Transportation to take a look at the signal to ensure the signal is working properly. 

Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said if drivers end up stuck in the intersection, they should never back up. 

"If you're out in that intersection and you're sticking out in the intersection and the light does turn red, you still have the right to go ahead and clear the intersection — you just have to do it safely," Janda said. 

Community members also asked the city consider bringing back the "no turn on red" signs to the square. 

Also Tuesday, Uran talked about the noise coming from Bulldog Park. 

Uran said city officials recently met with a company that helps reduce noise from large chilling units like the one at Bulldog Park — the source of the sound residents might hear.  

"It's a great amenity, but we have a challenge to make sure that sound and that chiller can be reduced and contained," Uran said. "We're working towards that, please have patience." 

Over the next six weeks, the sound will still be heard, but a permanent fix will come over the summer, Uran said. 

The next Tuesday Talks with the Mayor is at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Crown Point Community Library. 

