Traffic jammed, but no injures in rollover I-80/94 crash, police say

LAKE COUNTY — No injuries were reported in a rollover crash early Wednesday that blocked a right westbound lane of the Borman Expressway at Calumet Avenue, Indiana State Police said.

Crews responded to the crash, which left a vehicle upside down, about 9 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation's real-time traffic cameras showed.

A traffic backup began around Kennedy Avenue as a result.

Troopers still were working the scene about 9:30 a.m., state police dispatchers said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

Anyone driving in the area can expect delays and should take alternate routes, if possible, INDOT said.

