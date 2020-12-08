 Skip to main content
Traffic jams on I-80/94 at Indianapolis Blvd. after early-morning crash
Traffic jams on I-80/94 at Indianapolis Blvd. after early-morning crash

Highway traffic stock
The Associated Press

MUNSTER — A crash that blocked the left lane of the Borman Expressway near Indianapolis Boulevard was jamming traffic through Lake County early Tuesday.

Police cleared the scene about 6:10 a.m., but a resulting jam caused backups as far back as Kennedy Avenue, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, Indiana State Police dispatchers said.

Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 8

