Traffic jams on I-80/94 at Indianapolis Blvd. after early-morning crash

MUNSTER — A crash that blocked the left lane of the Borman Expressway near Indianapolis Boulevard was jamming traffic through Lake County early Tuesday.
Police cleared the scene about 6:10 a.m., but a resulting jam caused backups as far back as Kennedy Avenue, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
There were no reported injuries in the crash, Indiana State Police dispatchers said.
