Traffic stop leads to arrest of Cal City man, large suspected meth seizure, police say

WARREN COUNTY — A Calumet City man was arrested after Indiana State Police found suspected methamphetamine and other suspected drugs in a car during a traffic stop, officials said.

Deonta Grant, 21, was charged with several drug-related offenses and counts stemming from accusations of driving impaired, police said.

About 6 a.m. Friday, a trooper was parked at U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North when he saw a blue sedan speeding on the highway. Police then pulled the driver over on the right shoulder, according to a news release from ISP.

The driver, identified as Grant, appeared to be impaired, and police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release.

Grant admitted he had smoked marijuana about an hour earlier, police said. Grant showed indications of impairment during sobriety tests and consented to a chemical test, police said.

Inside the car, police found a small amount of suspected marijuana and about two pounds of a white crystal substance, which later tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, police said.