Traffic stop leads to felony counts of meth, paraphernalia possession

LAPORTE COUNTY — Two people were booked on felony charges after police discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside a car while conducting a traffic stop early Monday.

The driver, Jermaine Young, 37, of Harvey, Illinois and passenger Chelsey L. Smith, 26, of Anderson, Indiana, had more than 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe in the car when they were pulled over, LaPorte County police allege.

A sheriff's deputy was monitoring traffic at 9:06 a.m. in the 7000 east block of Ind. 2 when he noticed Young shift between lanes abruptly and follow another vehicle at less than the length of one car, police allege.

Shortly afterward, the deputy pulled Young and Smith over in the 6000 east block of Ind. 2.

After stopping the pair, the deputy requested the help of another officer with a police K-9. The K-9 alerted officers there were drugs inside the car, prompting them to search the vehicle and find the suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.

Young was charged with a felony count of dealing in or delivery of methamphetamine in the amount of 10 or more grams. He was being held Tuesday at LaPorte County Jail on $50,005 bond, police said.