Traffic stop nets 3 men for weapon, drug possession, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A traffic stop Friday night in rural LaPorte County resulted in the arrests of three men for weapon and drug possession.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jon Samuelson was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of U.S. 20 around 8:37 p.m. when he observed a vehicle tailgating a truck and horse trailer. Samuleson also observed the car cross the fog line and swerve back into the driving lane.

Samuleson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Three men were identified inside, including the driver, Gregory Mitchell, 28, of South Bend, and passengers Joellic Herron, 26, of Gary and Anthony Durham Jr., 36, of South Bend.

Circumstances within the passenger compartment caused a search of the vehicle to commence. Police located a loaded 9mm handgun and loaded .40 caliber handgun and a "large quantity" of drugs, police said.

The three men were arrested and transported to LaPorte County Jail.

All three face felony charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, police said.