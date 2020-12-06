 Skip to main content
Traffic stop nets 3 men for weapon, drug possession, police say
Traffic stop nets 3 men for weapon, drug possession, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A traffic stop Friday night in rural LaPorte County resulted in the arrests of three men for weapon and drug possession.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jon Samuelson was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of U.S. 20 around 8:37 p.m. when he observed a vehicle tailgating a truck and horse trailer. Samuleson also observed the car cross the fog line and swerve back into the driving lane.

Samuleson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Three men were identified inside, including the driver, Gregory Mitchell, 28, of South Bend, and passengers Joellic Herron, 26, of Gary and Anthony Durham Jr., 36, of South Bend.

Circumstances within the passenger compartment caused a search of the vehicle to commence. Police located a loaded 9mm handgun and loaded .40 caliber handgun and a "large quantity" of drugs, police said.

The three men were arrested and transported to LaPorte County Jail.

All three face felony charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, police said.

Herron faces an additional felony charge of serious violent felon in possession of a weapon. Durham faces an additional felony charge of carrying a handgun without a permit with a prior conviction, police said.

The three men are being held on $50,005 cash-only bonds through LaPorte County Superior Court 1, police said.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

