Traffic stop nets felon with gun, drug, police say

A traffic stop Thursday morning on the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrest of an Ohio man for drug dealing and weapon possession.

Around 11:30 a.m. a highway interdiction officer with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office was monitoring traffic on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road when he observed an SUV quickly change lanes and commit a traffic infraction near the 45-mile marker, police said.

The officer traveled to catch up with the vehicle and observed the speeding driver perform another lane change and traffic infraction. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Kelvin Bradford, of Alliance, Ohio. During the traffic stop, a search was performed on the SUV and a drug and a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 pistol were discovered, police said.

Bradford was transported to LaPorte County Jail and faces felony charges of dealing cocaine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.