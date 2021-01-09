 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop nets felon with gun, drug, police say
urgent

Traffic stop nets felon with gun, drug, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelvin Bradford

Kelvin Bradford, 39, of Alliance, Ohio, faces felony charges of dealing cocaine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

 Provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office

A traffic stop Thursday morning on the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrest of an Ohio man for drug dealing and weapon possession.

Around 11:30 a.m. a highway interdiction officer with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office was monitoring traffic on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road when he observed an SUV quickly change lanes and commit a traffic infraction near the 45-mile marker, police said.

The officer traveled to catch up with the vehicle and observed the speeding driver perform another lane change and traffic infraction. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Kelvin Bradford, of Alliance, Ohio. During the traffic stop, a search was performed on the SUV and a drug and a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 pistol were discovered, police said.

Bradford was transported to LaPorte County Jail and faces felony charges of dealing cocaine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.

Bradford is being housed on a $50,005 cash-only bond through LaPorte County Circuit Court.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 9

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts