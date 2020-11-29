 Skip to main content
Traffic stop nets wanted Elkhart man, police say
Traffic stop nets wanted Elkhart man, police say

Jeffery Wade

Jeffery Wade, 32, of Elkhart.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A traffic stop Friday afternoon east of LaPorte helped county police net a wanted man out of Elkhart County.

LaPorte County Police Deputy Wade Wallace was traveling west in the 3500 block of U.S. 20 around 2:35 p.m. when he noticed another westbound vehicle committing traffic infractions with its lane changes and exceeding the speed limit.

Wallace did a registration check and determined the vehicle's owner, identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Wade, of Elkhart, was wanted by Elkhart County authorities.

Wallace initiated a traffic stop near U.S. 20 and Fail Road. Another officer, Deputy Michael Sweet, also arrived to take Wade into custody.

During the traffic stop, circumstances within the passenger compartment caused for a vehicle search to start. A loaded 9mm Taurus pistol was discovered, police said.

Wade was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was taken to LaPorte County Jail, where he is being housed on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond.

Wade is expected to be extradited to Elkhart County for the pending arrest warrant on a later date, police said.

