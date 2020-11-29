Traffic stop nets wanted Elkhart man, police say

LAPORTE — A traffic stop Friday afternoon east of LaPorte helped county police net a wanted man out of Elkhart County.

LaPorte County Police Deputy Wade Wallace was traveling west in the 3500 block of U.S. 20 around 2:35 p.m. when he noticed another westbound vehicle committing traffic infractions with its lane changes and exceeding the speed limit.

Wallace did a registration check and determined the vehicle's owner, identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Wade, of Elkhart, was wanted by Elkhart County authorities.

Wallace initiated a traffic stop near U.S. 20 and Fail Road. Another officer, Deputy Michael Sweet, also arrived to take Wade into custody.

During the traffic stop, circumstances within the passenger compartment caused for a vehicle search to start. A loaded 9mm Taurus pistol was discovered, police said.

Wade was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was taken to LaPorte County Jail, where he is being housed on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond.