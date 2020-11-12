Traffic stop yields meth, paraphernalia possession charges against DeMotte woman

JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte woman was charged after police caught her driving with a suspended license and found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside her car, officials allege.

Kaylynn L. Holt was arrested following a traffic stop Nov. 5 at County Road 1450 N. and County Road 500 W. resulting from a suspected registration violation, a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release states.

After deputies discovered Holt's licensed was suspended, a sheriff's K-9 searched the car for drugs and alerted deputies of possible narcotics inside, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found a box with "an excessive amount" of dime-sized plastic baggies, a scale, a hypodermic needle, and a dime-sized baggie with a crystal-like substance inside, which later field tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, police said.

Holt was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center and charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.