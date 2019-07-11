{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
John J. Watkins, The Times

NEWTON COUNTY — First responders found a Cedar Lake man pinned underneath his Toyota Highlander Wednesday afternoon after police say the vehicle rolled several times on U.S. 41, landing in a ditch just north of Lake Village.

Police said the man, Timothy P. Mueller, collided with another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. near Ind. 10, which caused the Toyota to flip with the 40-year-old trapped inside.

Mueller, who also allegedly hit several construction barrels in Lake County, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County coroner, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a Jeep, was uninjured. 

Police said the crash remains under investigation, with toxicology results still pending.

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.