GARY — Arion Lilly was just weeks from graduating middle school Thursday when his life was abruptly ended by a stray bullet, officials said.
Lilly, 14, was a funny kid, a bright student and a strong basketball player for the Gary Middle School team, according to Gary schools Superintendent Pete Morikis.
Gary police found Lilly dead from a gunshot wound in a vacant lot in the 1100 block of Rutledge Street about 4 p.m. Thursday, after what witnesses described as a car chase where people in one vehicle were shooting at a second vehicle.
Police said Lilly was an innocent bystander, walking just blocks from his home, when he was killed.
On Monday, Lilly's classmates returned to class at Gary Middle School sharing stories of the eighth-grader they knew as a practical joker and "all-around very, very nice young man."
Gary administrators had counselors, clergy and support staff on standby as students returned to school Monday after news of Lilly's death spread over the weekend.
"We're trying to help them understand what they're feeling is not normal," Morikis said. "They are trying to make sense of the tragedy that doesn't make sense."
Morikis said Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson was also on hand and spent several hours Monday morning speaking with students.
On Saturday, Gary police released a photo of a red car believed to be involved in the shooting.
Investigators followed up on a number of tips last weekend, but were still looking for the car Monday, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The car was described as a red, four-door Chevrolet Impala made between 2006 and 2013. The car had a dent in the passenger-side rear bumper, a spoiler and tinted windows.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Detective James Bond at Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.