Trailing candidate demands recount of Lake Recorder results

CROWN POINT — Regina “Gina” Pimentel appeared to hold a commanding lead Wednesday afternoon in the Lake County Recorder race — an outcome one candidate refuses to accept.
“I should be in the lead," Glenn I. Johnson, a Gary businessman, said early Wednesday.
Nevertheless, Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman said the latest tally — 19 hours after the polls closed Tuesday night — show Pimentel ahead with 11,692 votes.
Nick Petrovski, a Crown Point real estate investor, is in second with 10,898 and Johnson third with 10,871 votes.
Fajman said there were still several hundred absentee ballots to count before they can arrive at a final, unofficial, total. She said she hopes to complete that by the end of business day Wednesday or early Thursday.
Pimentel said Wednesday she is confident she is leading by about 800 votes and her opponents can’t overcome her lead with the remaining votes to be counted.
Johnson said there are so many flaws in the vote counting process he wants officials to void the current tally and start counting afresh.
He said he knows he has more votes than those reflected on the Lake County election board’s mobile app and internet website in Gary and unincorporated Calumet Township.
He said his campaign holds a tape — a paper record of the total votes each candidate received on each electronic voting machine — showing he won his home precinct, Cal 10, with a total of 55 votes to Pimentel’s 9 votes.
However, the election board’s mobile app indicates Pimentel winning that precinct over Johnson 12-7.
He said his campaign has found similar discrepancies between the mobile app and voting machine tapes in several Gary precincts.
He said there also were discrepancies over the course of Tuesday night between the numbers the election board posted on its mobile app and those on its website.
“They need to start over. I just want the votes to be counted fairly and accurately,” Johnson said.
Fajman’s response Wednesday afternoon was, “This is the first I’m hearing of it. He can file a recount if he chooses.”
Johnson said it is unfair to force him to demand a recount, which can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars.
Recounts rarely succeed. The last major one to do so involved the Indiana Supreme Court overturning the late Robert Pastrick's 2003 Democratic primary mayoral victory.
Fajman congratulated the election board and the staff that had been counting votes since 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for their hard work.
She said they shouldn’t be blamed for the fact that the vote tally was still incomplete Wednesday afternoon for 39 of Lake’s 361 precincts.
She said some of the missing precincts represent mistakes poll workers made Tuesday in collecting an electronic voting machine’s totals with a digital device called a tally card.
Fajman said when a tally card fails to collect a voting machine’s total, workers sometimes have to return to the machine to read it again, but the error doesn’t change the vote count locked safely within the machine.
She said in other cases, machines were deployed in the polling place but there were so few voters the machine wasn’t used and has no votes to read.
Fajman said election workers usually have plenty of time to re-tally voting machines in the evening hours after the polls close, but workers were too busy to do so this year because they had to perform the time-consuming job of hand counting a record number of paper absentee ballots mailed into the county.
