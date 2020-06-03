Trailing candidate demands recount of Lake Recorder results

He said his campaign holds a tape — a paper record of the total votes each candidate received on each electronic voting machine — showing he won his home precinct, Cal 10, with a total of 55 votes to Pimentel’s 9 votes.

However, the election board’s mobile app indicates Pimentel winning that precinct over Johnson 12-7.

He said his campaign has found similar discrepancies between the mobile app and voting machine tapes in several Gary precincts.

He said there also were discrepancies over the course of Tuesday night between the numbers the election board posted on its mobile app and those on its website.

“They need to start over. I just want the votes to be counted fairly and accurately,” Johnson said.

Fajman’s response Wednesday afternoon was, “This is the first I’m hearing of it. He can file a recount if he chooses.”

Johnson said it is unfair to force him to demand a recount, which can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

Recounts rarely succeed. The last major one to do so involved the Indiana Supreme Court overturning the late Robert Pastrick's 2003 Democratic primary mayoral victory.