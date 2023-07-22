A Canadian National Railway trail derailed in Valparaiso Saturday morning and closed roads in the city, with at least one railroad crossing expected to be closed for days.

A freight train derailed on the CN tracks through town. Nine empty railcars that normally carry autos went off the tracks. No one was injured.

Valparaiso city officials said no hazardous materials were spilled or released and there was no risk to the public or public health.

But it created a snarl of traffic in the county seat of Porter County. CN railroad crossings initially had to be closed at Calumet Avenue, Washington Street, Franklin Street, Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road in Valparaiso.

Montreal-based CN has since reopened the railroad crossings at Calumet Avenue, Washington Street and Franklin Street. But Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road remain closed. The railroad also had to close the rail crossing at Froberg Road, which will remain closed for several days to clean up after the derailment.

City of Valparaiso first responders and Canadian National are working to clear the tracks to allow vehicle traffic to pass by on the affected streets.

"CN crews are responding to a derailment involving nine empty automobile transport cars in Valparaiso, Indiana. No injuries, leaks, fires or dangerous goods are involved," CN spokesman Scott Brown said. "Three crossings are temporarily blocked as part of repair work in the area. CN apologizes to the community for the inconvenience. CN wishes to thank local emergency services for their assistance."

CN did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It's the second time a CN train has derailed in the Midwest in the past week. On Monday, 10 Canadian National cars – two of which contained liquified propane and butane – derailed in a rural area of Northern Minnesota.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported 1,574 train accidents nationwide last year, including 1,049 derailments. Northwest Indiana is a massive hub of train activity, with more than 700 miles of rail passing through the Region, including 557 miles of mainline rail.