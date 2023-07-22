A Canadian National Railway trail derailed in Valparaiso Saturday morning and has closed roads in the city.

A freight train derailed on the CN tracks through town. No one was injured.

Valparaiso city officials said no hazardous materials were spilled or released and there was no risk to the public or public health.

But it's created a snarl of traffic in the county seat of Porter County. CN railroad crossings initially had to be closed at Calumet Avenue, Washington Street, Franklin Street, Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road in Valparaiso.

CN has since reopened the railroad crossings at Calumet Avenue, Washington Street and Franklin Street. But Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road remain closed. The railroad also had to close the rail crossing at Froberg Road, which will remain closed for several days to clean up after the derailment.

City of Valparaiso first responders and Canadian National are working to clear the tracks to allow vehicle traffic to pass by on the affected streets.

"CN apologizes to motorists and the broader community for the inconvenience," the Montreal-based rail company serving North America said in a statement. "CN wishes to thank local emergency services for their assistance."