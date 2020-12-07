Train strikes man's car after he drunkenly abandoned it on tracks, police allege

SCHERERVILLE — A 28-year-old Oak Lawn man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving intoxicated after police found him walking away from his car that was hit by a train after getting it stuck on the tracks, an official said.
The man, whose breath alcohol content was allegedly 0.19%, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, told police his car got stuck after he became lost trying to find his way back to Illinois, said Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook.
Police and firefighters responded about 7:40 p.m. to the area of 748 U.S. 41 for a report of an abandoned Ford Focus stuck on the tracks under a bridge, Cook said.
Later, a train hit the Ford while traveling west on the tracks. Officers found the man nearby walking away from the scene shortly afterward, Cook said.
Support Local Journalism
The man showed signs of intoxication, prompting police to test his BrAC. His test yielded results of over 0.15%, and he was transported to Lake County Jail.
Police presented charges against the man to the Lake County Prosecutor's office of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated with a BrAC over 0.15%, failure of duty and criminal trespassing.
No one was injured in the crash, Cook said.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!