Train strikes man's car after he drunkenly abandoned it on tracks, police allege
Train strikes man's car after he drunkenly abandoned it on tracks, police allege

SCHERERVILLE — A 28-year-old Oak Lawn man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving intoxicated after police found him walking away from his car that was hit by a train after getting it stuck on the tracks, an official said.

The man, whose breath alcohol content was allegedly 0.19%, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, told police his car got stuck after he became lost trying to find his way back to Illinois, said Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook.

Police and firefighters responded about 7:40 p.m. to the area of 748 U.S. 41 for a report of an abandoned Ford Focus stuck on the tracks under a bridge, Cook said.

Later, a train hit the Ford while traveling west on the tracks. Officers found the man nearby walking away from the scene shortly afterward, Cook said.

The man showed signs of intoxication, prompting police to test his BrAC. His test yielded results of over 0.15%, and he was transported to Lake County Jail.

Police presented charges against the man to the Lake County Prosecutor's office of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated with a BrAC over 0.15%, failure of duty and criminal trespassing.

No one was injured in the crash, Cook said.

