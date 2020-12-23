WATCH NOW: Train wheels strewn along tracks, cars overturned after train derails

GARY — It could take several days to clean up a train that derailed Wednesday along U.S. 12 near County Line Road, officials said.

The derailment was expected to slow South Shore Line commuter trains, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police.

None of the cars involved in the derailment contained hazardous materials, a Norfolk Southern spokesman said.

Initial reports indicated 12 cars derailed, spokesman Jeff DeGraff said. No injuries were reported.

The derailment left train wheels strew along the tracks, both east and west of County Line Road. Several cars were tipped over and smashed.

The train appeared to be traveling east on the south set of tracks before the derailment.

The train included tank cars marked with hazardous materials placards, but none of the tank cars appeared to be damaged.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation, officials said.

Gary Fire Department, National Park Service and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District personnel appeared to be assisting at the scene.