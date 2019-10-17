Transgender Northwest Indiana residents often have to leave Region, state for care

Mental health treatment available

The Region does have mental health providers friendly to the LGBTQ community. Crown Counseling, for instance, offers a twice-weekly support group in Crown Point and Hammond for LGBTQ individuals.

"My responsibility to the client is to help the client find exactly where they are and how they might be feeling and if a transition would be something to resolve the issue or the problem," said Karen Sutherland, a Chesterton therapist who specializes in LGBTQ issues. "If it is, I have to assess and evaluate what exactly that looks like and how we kind of plan out the strategy in regards to how they get there.

"I kind of hold their hand throughout the whole process. It's a pretty difficult road to go through, whether it's just for the client themselves or their family, spouses, children. Part of my responsibility is to help with that process of coming out to their families, coming out to their kids, coming out to their employers."

She also works with schools to develop safety plans for children who are going through a transition.