Transit police officer shoots passenger in struggle at South Shore Line station, police say

CHICAGO — A Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police officer shot a passenger early Thursday following a struggle stemming from an earlier disturbance as the train arrived to the South Shore Line's Hegewisch station, officials confirm.

The Chicago Police Department is now investigating.

The passenger, a 33 year-old man, was aboard a train en route to the station about 8 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he became "verbally aggressive" toward a ticket collector and conductor, Chicago police said.

The train he was on, number 114, was heading westbound when the disturbance started and transit personnel requested assistance from Transit police, said NICTD/South Shore Line President Michael Noland.

When the train later stopped at the station, at 13730 S. Brainard Ave., the officer tried to remove the passenger, causing him to become physically aggressive, Chicago police said.

A struggled then ensued, during which the officer fired a single shot. The passenger suffered a single gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer suffered injuries to the face during the struggle.

Both were taken to separate Chicago-area hospitals for their injuries.