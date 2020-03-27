You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trash collection changes in Region municipalities during COVID-19 pandemic
topical urgent

Trash collection changes in Region municipalities during COVID-19 pandemic

Republic Services bins

Republic Services bins for recyclables in 2018. 

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

Various residents throughout the Region can expect to see changes to their weekly trash pickup, as Republic Services announced changes to its collection services. 

Effective next week, Republic will no longer pick up bulk items or loose garbage until further notice. 

Town officials with Schererville, St. John and Winfield notified residents of the change, which appears to affect all Republic Services users. 

Recycling will continued to be picked up in Schererville, St. John and Winfield, according to town officials. 

Crown Point also announced changes to its trash pickup.

Beginning Wednesday, the city will consolidate its trash and recycle pickup into one weekly collection — all cans should still be brought to the curb Tuesday evening for Wednesday pickup, said Crown Point Mayor David Uran.

At this time, recycling in Crown Point has been suspended. All items should be combined and placed in the same garbage container. 

Loose trash that is not in a garbage can, including paper bags with yard clippings, will not be picked up during this time. All trash must be in a container. 

The change comes to help ensure the safety of those who pick up trash for the city, Uran said. 

"We understand the safety and health concerns of the employees picking this stuff up. ... We're trying to comply and be good business partners with everybody who have essential services out there," Uran said during a phone call. 

The modifications are temporary and will remain in place until the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump has been lifted, Uran added in a news release. 

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts